  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sector Gamma As Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Patterson Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: CVS +3.97% ALXN -0.3% JNJ +2.69% HCA +6.37% CAH +5.26% IONS +3.02% LH -7.19% RIGL -0.38% HUM -2.21% BMRN -2.15% PDCO +11.21% RA +0.78%

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Johnson & Johnson, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Patterson Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2020Q3, Sector Gamma As owns 28 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECTOR GAMMA AS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sector+gamma+as/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECTOR GAMMA AS
  1. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 320,121 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 541,194 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 393,374 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 477,094 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
  5. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 284,904 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $198.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 60,263 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,365,286 shares as of .

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 251,781 shares as of .

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $124.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 215,068 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 57,116 shares as of .

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 65,956 shares as of .

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 285,281 shares as of .

Added: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 236,342 shares as of .

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Sold Out: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $72.98 and $90, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $45.41 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $49.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECTOR GAMMA AS. Also check out:

1. SECTOR GAMMA AS's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECTOR GAMMA AS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECTOR GAMMA AS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECTOR GAMMA AS keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)