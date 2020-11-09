Sector Gamma As Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Patterson Inc

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Johnson & Johnson, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells Humana Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Patterson Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2020Q3, Sector Gamma As owns 28 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LH, RIGL,

LH, RIGL, Added Positions: CVS, MDT, ALXN, JNJ, HCA, GILD, CAH, IONS, BRKR, LIVN, BIIB, INCY,

CVS, MDT, ALXN, JNJ, HCA, GILD, CAH, IONS, BRKR, LIVN, BIIB, INCY, Reduced Positions: ABT, BMY, BSX, PKI, CERN, PRGO, ALNY, A, CLVS, ELAN, NUVA, MRK, BIO, ANTM,

ABT, BMY, BSX, PKI, CERN, PRGO, ALNY, A, CLVS, ELAN, NUVA, MRK, BIO, ANTM, Sold Out: HUM, BMRN, PDCO, RARE, DGX, PTCT,

Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 320,121 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.99% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 541,194 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 393,374 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 477,094 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 284,904 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $198.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 60,263 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,365,286 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 251,781 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $124.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 215,068 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 57,116 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 65,956 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 285,281 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 236,342 shares as of .

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $72.98 and $90, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $45.41 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $49.27.