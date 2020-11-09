  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Truepoint, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells U.S. Bancorp

November 09, 2020 | About: KBE +13.51% INTC +0.46%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Truepoint, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Truepoint, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truepoint, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truepoint%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truepoint, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 2,278,162 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 3,455,856 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT) - 753,578 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 1,467,336 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 1,285,874 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,602 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,874 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Truepoint, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Truepoint, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Truepoint, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Truepoint, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Truepoint, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)