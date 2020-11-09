Truepoint, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells U.S. Bancorp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Truepoint, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truepoint, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Truepoint, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC,

INTC, Added Positions: BSV, VNQ, DIA, KBE, SPY, EFA, AMJ, VEU, DES,

BSV, VNQ, DIA, KBE, SPY, EFA, AMJ, VEU, DES, Reduced Positions: VTI, VUG, VOT, IEFA, ITOT, PG, CINF, USB, IWF, AAPL, IWV, IWP, SCHF, SCHH, SCHB, VNQI, IEMG, VBR, GE, FB, VCIT,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 2,278,162 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 3,455,856 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT) - 753,578 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 1,467,336 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 1,285,874 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

Truepoint, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,602 shares as of .

Truepoint, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,874 shares as of .