Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Federated Hermes Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: AGG -0.47% FHI +8.77% VTI +1.19% BND -0.47% COST -5.36% TJX +12.9% ZM -17.37% SQ -7.07% FDX -5.68% XEL +0.16% NOW -6.21% DE +0.5% C +11.54% RD +0%

Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Federated Hermes Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lincoln National Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,086 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,986 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,236 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 64,225 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,857 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $413.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 640 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 870 shares as of .

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of .

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $501.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 416 shares as of .

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 917 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,478 shares as of .

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 156.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,128 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of .

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $365.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:

