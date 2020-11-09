Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Masco Corp, Align Technology Inc

Glenview, IL, based Investment company Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Masco Corp, Align Technology Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 69,273 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,688 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 89,944 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 120,155 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 15,709 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 19,197 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 14,815 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 105.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,908 shares as of .

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $10.69.