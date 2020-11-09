  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CBRE Group Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: SPYG -0.49% SPYV +4.17% VEA +2.73% IWD +4.15% VWO +0.75% VSS +2.26% SPAB -0.49% MUB -0.07% TFI -0.1% SPSB -0.1% SPIB -0.16% A -0.04%

Investment company Alera Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CBRE Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WHITEHALL during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alera+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 725,236 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.48%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 133,192 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 790,107 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.86%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 186,963 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.22%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 365,597 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.15%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TFI)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 289.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 365,597 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 97.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 790,107 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 725,236 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 186,963 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 73.93%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,924 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VSS)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,973 shares as of .

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.



