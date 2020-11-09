Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CBRE Group Inc

Investment company Alera Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, CBRE Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WHITEHALL during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPAB, MUB, SPSB, TFI, SPIB, ABT, HD, NSC, WM, WEC, V, MINT, VGLT,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, VEA, IWD, VWO, IVW, IWF, VSS, FB, MSFT, NEE, BOND, AAPL, LLY, MRK, IWV, ORCL, JNJ, JPM, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, AGG, EFA, VCSH, IWB, SCZ, IEMG, IWN, BRK.B, SUB, FSKR, VTI, VIG, EFV, SBUX, PFE, CME, BA, NKE, MMM,
- Sold Out: CBRE, VYM, PEP, TRV, WBA, ADSK,
For the details of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alera+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 725,236 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.48%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 133,192 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 790,107 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.86%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 186,963 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.22%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 365,597 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.15%
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TFI)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,775 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of .New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 289.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 365,597 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 97.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 790,107 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 725,236 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 186,963 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 73.93%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 196,924 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VSS)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 44,973 shares as of .Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.Sold Out: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.
