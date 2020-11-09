Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Loews Corp

Investment company Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, sells W.P. Carey Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Loews Corp, Enbridge Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVV, AMZN, JNJ, IJH, HD, ESGU, V, UNH, CTAS, IWV, FB, GOOGL, SPY, BRK.B, VZ, WMT, PEP, NKE, GOOG, MRK, SNA, AMGN, ACWV, MA, NVDA, UPS, TXN, UNP, MCD, IWR, MDT, ABT, IUSG, DUK, ADP, NEE, DIS, ABBV, ESGD, MSI, RTX, SBUX, LGLV, SUSA, ADBE, DOV, GILD, HON, IBM, ORCL, PYPL, D, CLX, APD, ALL, PEG, INGR, DGX, NFLX, CVX, TSM, MSM, EMR, TMO, VFC, COST, CME, BMY, BA, LOW, NVS, CERN, ACN, MUB, ABC, HES, AEM, PM, AVGO, DHR, LLY, KR, PAYX, QCOM, CRM, MPW, GE, PRA, M, UBS, ISBC, COTY, BCS, MUFG,
- Added Positions: IEMG, AAPL, USB, CSCO, INTC, MSFT, KO, XOM, HBAN, SUSC,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, PG, ITOT, FFBC, EEMV, ENB, DD, GOLD, IEFA, CMCSA, T, BP, FITB, PFE, IJR, CSX, EFA, TFC, BAC, EELV,
- Sold Out: WPC, L, CTVA, WY,
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,641,282 shares, 33.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 455,844 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 447,892 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 426,647 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 295,674 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3143.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 598 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $207.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,434 shares as of .New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,704 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,667 shares as of .Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.
