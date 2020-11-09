Goodman Financial CORP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Quanta Services Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet

Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Quanta Services Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2020Q3, Goodman Financial CORP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ST, PWR, SPLG, SPMD, CNI,

ST, PWR, SPLG, SPMD, CNI, Added Positions: VCSH, SPDW, SPY, HST, RE, INGR, KRE, CVX, TSN, WRK, RHI, SLB, GILD, PAGP, SPSM,

VCSH, SPDW, SPY, HST, RE, INGR, KRE, CVX, TSN, WRK, RHI, SLB, GILD, PAGP, SPSM, Reduced Positions: SPSB, DBI, AMZN, XOM, IIVI, ALB, NKTR, HP,

SPSB, DBI, AMZN, XOM, IIVI, ALB, NKTR, HP, Sold Out: ELR, EMM, SCHF, PSX,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 329,570 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7693.10% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 456,966 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,621 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 100,289 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 218,237 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 150,325 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $65.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 106,873 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 65,401 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 44,260 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $107.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7693.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.61%. The holding were 329,570 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of .

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.