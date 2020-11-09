Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Deere, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Biogen Inc, Sells Visa Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Biogen Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Visa Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Verizon Communications Inc, VF Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DE, QQQ, BIIB, EW, IVW, TMO,
- Added Positions: SCHF, SCHM, MMM, BOND, JPST, SCHE, SCHV, CVX, SCHA, JPM, EFA, LLY, IBM, MRO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABBV, LDUR, IVV, SCHW, NKE, MSFT, ADBE, MCHP, HD, XOM, DHR, COST, CSCO, ONB, FB, AMZN, JNJ, LOW, PEP, SYY, CAT, IWD, PFE, IWF,
- Sold Out: V, VWO, VZ, VFC, VTIP,
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 95,830 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 186,810 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 50,630 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 91,405 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 786 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 951 shares as of .New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 893 shares as of .New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 730 shares as of .New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $484.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 335 shares as of .Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72.
