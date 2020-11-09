River Road Asset Management, LLC Buys Armstrong World Industries Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Corning Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company River Road Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Armstrong World Industries Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, ePlus Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, sells Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Corning Inc, GrafTech International, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IDA, FREE, NLOK, PRSP, PPC, CWK, GMS, AFG, CVS, HE, TPL, OMAB, CBOE, KKR, IAC,

IDA, FREE, NLOK, PRSP, PPC, CWK, GMS, AFG, CVS, HE, TPL, OMAB, CBOE, KKR, IAC, Added Positions: AWI, CSCO, HII, PLUS, AXS, WTM, INT, FNF, PINC, BMY, ATSG, JLL, ACIW, BKH, HFC, NSP, TRS, SP, DXC, ORBC, CB, CSGS, LKQ, GLIBA, LSXMK, CASS, BRK.B, ABBV, CDK, MSM, DLTR, AXTA, ATKR, NLSN, MSGE, VVI, PKE, MCK, IMKTA, ANTM, SBUX, TAP, ITRN, LILA, MSGS, BATRK, GD, CNC, CSL,

AWI, CSCO, HII, PLUS, AXS, WTM, INT, FNF, PINC, BMY, ATSG, JLL, ACIW, BKH, HFC, NSP, TRS, SP, DXC, ORBC, CB, CSGS, LKQ, GLIBA, LSXMK, CASS, BRK.B, ABBV, CDK, MSM, DLTR, AXTA, ATKR, NLSN, MSGE, VVI, PKE, MCK, IMKTA, ANTM, SBUX, TAP, ITRN, LILA, MSGS, BATRK, GD, CNC, CSL, Reduced Positions: KMI, GLW, EAF, D, PGR, LBRDK, BJ, TGT, NVT, AAP, KMB, CFX, CORE, MMP, ITW, AES, UNF, CNNE, EVTC, TNET, YELP, GOOG, VG, UPS, VZ, PEP, UL, MPC, TFC, TPIC, DISCK, MMM, AY, AMGN, USB, LAZ, QCOM, ORCL, PFE, IRM, UNH, WMB, PNC, IPG, HD, GPC, MRK, CNA, OCSL, FWRD, DGX, WBA, VLO, SXT, EPD, CPSI, MUSA, MDT, SYBT, MMI, LTRPA, JAX, AXP,

KMI, GLW, EAF, D, PGR, LBRDK, BJ, TGT, NVT, AAP, KMB, CFX, CORE, MMP, ITW, AES, UNF, CNNE, EVTC, TNET, YELP, GOOG, VG, UPS, VZ, PEP, UL, MPC, TFC, TPIC, DISCK, MMM, AY, AMGN, USB, LAZ, QCOM, ORCL, PFE, IRM, UNH, WMB, PNC, IPG, HD, GPC, MRK, CNA, OCSL, FWRD, DGX, WBA, VLO, SXT, EPD, CPSI, MUSA, MDT, SYBT, MMI, LTRPA, JAX, AXP, Sold Out: BAM, FAST, OMC, ACA, CBRL, FCNCA, VRRM, BKNG, ATR, NEE, IWD,

For the details of River Road Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+road+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 2,613,604 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Premier Inc (PINC) - 6,261,413 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,945,004 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 6,697,908 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08% Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) - 13,569,678 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 320,188 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,566,196 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 917,715 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 853,430 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 924,703 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 859,984 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 162.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,722,236 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 134.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,713,352 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 2875.10%. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $155.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 402,323 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ePlus Inc by 323.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.22 and $78.38, with an estimated average price of $74.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 743,127 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,681,256 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44. The stock is now traded at around $938.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 124,095 shares as of .

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33.

River Road Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12.