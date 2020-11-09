Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Schaumburg, IL, based Investment company Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 358 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 132,263 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 114,306 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 164,174 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,420 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 130,598 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 130,598 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 144,419 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.58 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.71. The stock is now traded at around $0.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,306 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38. The stock is now traded at around $117.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,608 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 180,886 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,462 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 226.89%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 80,713 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 173.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 148,983 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 114,306 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,541 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,643 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 381.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,495 shares as of .

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The sale prices were between $42.96 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $44.07.