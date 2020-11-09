BancorpSouth Bank Buys Applied Materials Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nutrien, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Wells Fargo

Tupelo, MS, based Investment company BancorpSouth Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nutrien, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BancorpSouth Bank. As of 2020Q3, BancorpSouth Bank owns 179 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 422,271 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 441,440 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,722 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 332,188 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,884 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.91%

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 82,296 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,274 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $132.92. The stock is now traded at around $124.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Carrefour. The purchase prices were between $3 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,029 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 156,844 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 985.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 73,395 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,361 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 70.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 58,415 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 102,344 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,606 shares as of .

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.