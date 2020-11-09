Freshpet Inc (FRPT) EVP, Secretary & Treasurer Stephen Macchiaverna Sold $681,050 of Shares

EVP, Secretary & Treasurer of Freshpet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Macchiaverna (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of FRPT on 11/05/2020 at an average price of $136.21 a share. The total sale was $681,050.

Freshpet Inc manufactures and markets refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company's products are distributed throughout the United States and Canada into retail classes including Grocery and Mass. Freshpet Inc has a market cap of $5.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $124.74 with a P/E ratio of 1094.20 and P/S ratio of 16.34. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Freshpet Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of FRPT stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $136.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.

Vice - Chairman Executive Richard A Kassar sold 20,000 shares of FRPT stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $136. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.28% since.

EVP, Secretary & Treasurer Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of FRPT stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $136.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FRPT, click here