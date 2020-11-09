Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) President & CEO David Powers Sold $9.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Powers (insider trades) sold 34,045 shares of DECK on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $271.36 a share. The total sale was $9.2 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is engaged in designing, marketing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyles use. Its primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a market cap of $7.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $254.76 with a P/E ratio of 23.15 and P/S ratio of 3.25. Deckers Outdoor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of DECK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $271.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 2,000 shares of DECK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $254.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of DECK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

SVP, General Counsel Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of DECK stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $264. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

President, Fashion Lifestyle Andrea O'donnell sold 4,325 shares of DECK stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $251.13. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DECK, click here