  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Magnite Inc (MGNI) CFO David Day Sold $820,296 of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: MGNI -2.82%

CFO of Magnite Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Day (insider trades) sold 69,399 shares of MGNI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $11.82 a share. The total sale was $820,296.

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $1.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.03 with and P/S ratio of 4.14. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Magnite Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David Day sold 69,399 shares of MGNI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $11.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.68% since.
  • CFO David Day sold 24,853 shares of MGNI stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $9.18. The price of the stock has increased by 20.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 29,329 shares of MGNI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $11.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • Head of Global Buyer Team Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of MGNI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.22. The price of the stock has increased by 19.63% since.
  • General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of MGNI stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 10.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MGNI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)