Magnite Inc (MGNI) CFO David Day Sold $820,296 of Shares

CFO of Magnite Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Day (insider trades) sold 69,399 shares of MGNI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $11.82 a share. The total sale was $820,296.

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $1.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.03 with and P/S ratio of 4.14. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Magnite Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Day sold 24,853 shares of MGNI stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $9.18. The price of the stock has increased by 20.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 29,329 shares of MGNI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $11.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

Head of Global Buyer Team Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of MGNI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.22. The price of the stock has increased by 19.63% since.

General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of MGNI stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 10.3% since.

