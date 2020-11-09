WealthStone, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company WealthStone, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Aon PLC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, sells American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, AMPLIFY ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthStone, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, WealthStone, Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 281,734 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 57,614 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 135,447 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 67,663 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,231 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.43%

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $192.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,373 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,051 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,952 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $233.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,329 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,394 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 104.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 85,231 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 110.15%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3143.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc by 1203.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 296,809 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 190.60%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,888 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.92%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.51, with an estimated average price of $7.17.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 73.44%. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 8,427 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 68.61%. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 2,578 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 43.42%. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 3,421 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 44.39%. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $501.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 1,150 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 58.61%. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 2,607 shares as of .

WealthStone, Inc. reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 61.51%. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $217.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. WealthStone, Inc. still held 1,035 shares as of .