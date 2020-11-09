Kellner Capital, LLC Buys Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Sells LogMeIn Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Tech Data Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Kellner Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, National General Holdings Corp, sells LogMeIn Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Tech Data Corp, IBERIABANK Corp, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellner Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kellner Capital, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMMU, MNTA, VAR, NGHC, RST, LVGO, AMTD, AKCA, HUD, CLGX, AIMT, SINA, SOGO, ADI, NBL,

IMMU, MNTA, VAR, NGHC, RST, LVGO, AMTD, AKCA, HUD, CLGX, AIMT, SINA, SOGO, ADI, NBL, Added Positions: ADSW, ETFC, WLTW, WMGI, TIF, DLPH, BITA, TCO, FIT,

ADSW, ETFC, WLTW, WMGI, TIF, DLPH, BITA, TCO, FIT, Reduced Positions: TCBI, NAV,

TCBI, NAV, Sold Out: LOGM, LM, TECD, IBKC, CZR, CZR, CZR, FSCT, MEET, WUBA, PTLA, GCAP,

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 215,400 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 91,345 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 365,142 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 162,200 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 260,300 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 162,200 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 260,300 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 224,000 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 244,100 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 403.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 317,400 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bitauto Holdings Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fitbit Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

