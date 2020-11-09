Wealthsimple US, Ltd. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Wealthsimple US, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES INC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthsimple US, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Wealthsimple US, Ltd. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, SUSB, SCHX,

VCSH, SUSB, SCHX, Added Positions: SPTL, VTI, ACWV, EEMV, VGSH, LTPZ, SUB, AMZN,

SPTL, VTI, ACWV, EEMV, VGSH, LTPZ, SUB, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SCHF, JNJ, AAPL, BABA,

SCHF, JNJ, AAPL, BABA, Sold Out: MUB, BND, SCHR, ITOT, SPY, BAB, AGG, DSI, IAGG, PG, DIA, IEFA,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 438,646 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.73% PIMCO ETF TRUST (LTPZ) - 177,495 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 85,013 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.23% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 97,263 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 156,781 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.50%

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 77,422 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 178,194 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 438,646 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 85,013 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 97,263 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 97,977 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 37,597 shares as of .

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28.