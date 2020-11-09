  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ci Investments Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Cboe Global Markets Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: TLT -2.1% FIS +6.42% ROST +15.44% BAX +2.58% APD +1.94% GOOGL +0.1% GM +3.98% OGE +3.09% URTH +1.51% DGX -5.19% SBSW -7.31% RY +1.17%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ci Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Baxter International Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Fiserv Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ci Investments Inc. owns 910 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ci+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CI INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 7,584,865 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,292,052 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 190,212 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 2,551,171 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,958,427 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.92%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,207,105 shares as of .

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,196,218 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (URTH)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $120.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 234,355 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,916,286 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $104.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 230,800 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,958,427 shares as of .

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 517.66%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $141.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 924,835 shares as of .

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 1565.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,304,759 shares as of .

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,379,062 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 1850.74%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $312.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 260,756 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 244,085 shares as of .

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98.

Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $49.24.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.



Comments

