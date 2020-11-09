Ci Investments Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ci Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Baxter International Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Fiserv Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ci Investments Inc. owns 910 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 7,584,865 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,292,052 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 190,212 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% Visa Inc (V) - 2,551,171 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,958,427 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.92%

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,207,105 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,196,218 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $92.66 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $120.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 234,355 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,916,286 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $104.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 230,800 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,958,427 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 517.66%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $141.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 924,835 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 1565.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,304,759 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,379,062 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 1850.74%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $312.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 260,756 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 244,085 shares as of .

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $49.24.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.