Madison Wealth Management Buys Starbucks Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP

Investment company Madison Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Ally Financial Inc, STORE Capital Corp, Boston Properties Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, Brookfield Property REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Madison Wealth Management owns 130 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,978 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,490 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,984 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 73,801 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 410,744 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 28,509 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,505 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1330.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 95,745 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,045 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,217 shares as of .

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.