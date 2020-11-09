  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, NVIDIA Corp

November 09, 2020 | About: MUNI -0.13% NVDA -6.4%

Investment company Sunesis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunesis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunesis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunesis Advisors, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 275,943 shares, 42.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 93,951 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 137,373 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 96,299 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MUNI)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 40,803 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 404 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunesis Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sunesis Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunesis Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunesis Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunesis Advisors, LLC keeps buying

