  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Iron Financial, LLC Buys ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

November 09, 2020 | About: MBB -0.12% FBND -0.22% TSLA -2.02% SBUX +5.77% GOOG +0.07% CACG +0.05% HYLB +0.7% VXX -2.19% BNTX +13.91% BX +0.63% GILD -0.03%

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, FIDELITY COV TRS, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Iron Financial, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Financial, LLC
  1. ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 165,695 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  2. CME Group Inc (CME) - 89,056 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 39,686 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,150 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 52,003 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
New Purchase: ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 171,964 shares as of .

New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 52,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of .

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of .

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 77,637 shares as of .

Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 143.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,269 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 226 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Iron Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Financial, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)