Iron Financial, LLC Buys ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, FIDELITY COV TRS, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Iron Financial, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CACG, HYLB, VXX, BNTX, BX, GILD, SAM, SPGI, ISRG, MNST, SENS,

CACG, HYLB, VXX, BNTX, BX, GILD, SAM, SPGI, ISRG, MNST, SENS, Added Positions: MBB, FBND, TSLA, SBUX, DOCU, AAPL, VIG, GLD, GOOG, ABBV, VZ, JNJ, QLD, FB, CMG, PG, BAC, MA, SCHB, DNP,

MBB, FBND, TSLA, SBUX, DOCU, AAPL, VIG, GLD, GOOG, ABBV, VZ, JNJ, QLD, FB, CMG, PG, BAC, MA, SCHB, DNP, Reduced Positions: ISTB, VTI, SPTM, USMV, VXUS, SPDW, UNH, MSFT, NKE, JPM, DIS, SPEM, WMT, V, HD, NVDA, INTC, VEU, GOOGL, IAU, VUG, VWO,

ISTB, VTI, SPTM, USMV, VXUS, SPDW, UNH, MSFT, NKE, JPM, DIS, SPEM, WMT, V, HD, NVDA, INTC, VEU, GOOGL, IAU, VUG, VWO, Sold Out: SPSB, VGIT, SCHP, VCSH, BIL, SCHX, VTEB, XOM, DDOG, QQQ, AHH, MUB, BHC, FCX, FLRN, YUMC,

ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 165,695 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% CME Group Inc (CME) - 89,056 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 39,686 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,150 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 52,003 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 171,964 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 52,900 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 77,637 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 143.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,269 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 226 shares as of .

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.