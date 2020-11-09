  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Rollins Inc, Cognex Corp, Sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Clorox Co, TransUnion

November 09, 2020 | About: MPWR -11.29% KR -6.51% JD -8.25% DPZ -5.83% QDEL -28.15% IYW -2.2% ROL -9.55% CGNX -2.52% FXG -0.95% WST -3.07% GNRC -5.36% EMN +6.24%

Reno, NV, based Investment company Navellier & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Rollins Inc, Cognex Corp, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Clorox Co, TransUnion, Global Payments Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navellier & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Navellier & Associates Inc owns 225 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navellier & Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navellier+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Navellier & Associates Inc
  1. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 68,808 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,552 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 75,014 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  4. Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 59,943 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  5. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 29,897 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 188,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 100,233 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXG)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 118,044 shares as of .

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $286.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,074 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,751 shares as of .

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 2483.27%. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $316.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,021 shares as of .

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 240.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,585 shares as of .

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 496.61%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,292 shares as of .

Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 527.37%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of .

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $203.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,937 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 123.08%. The purchase prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72. The stock is now traded at around $315.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,279 shares as of .

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXO)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EPP)

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Navellier & Associates Inc.

1. Navellier & Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Navellier & Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Navellier & Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Navellier & Associates Inc keeps buying

Comments

