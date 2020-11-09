Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Rollins Inc, Cognex Corp, Sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Clorox Co, TransUnion

Reno, NV, based Investment company Navellier & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Rollins Inc, Cognex Corp, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Clorox Co, TransUnion, Global Payments Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navellier & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Navellier & Associates Inc owns 225 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 68,808 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,552 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 75,014 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 59,943 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 29,897 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 188,696 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 100,233 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 118,044 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $286.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,074 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,751 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 2483.27%. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $316.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 27,021 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 240.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,585 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 496.61%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,292 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 527.37%. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $376.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $203.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,937 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 123.08%. The purchase prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72. The stock is now traded at around $315.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,279 shares as of .

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Navellier & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.