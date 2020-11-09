Credent Capital Corp. Announces Director & Officer Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") announces the resignation of director and chief financial officer ("CFO"), Gong (Michael) Chen. Mr. Chen is stepping down to pursue other interests and responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Chen for his time with the Company.

The Company has initiated a process to identify a new director and CFO and will update the market once a new director and CFO has been identified.

