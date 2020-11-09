  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Credent Capital Corp. Announces Director & Officer Resignation

November 09, 2020 | About: TSXV:CDT.H +0%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") announces the resignation of director and chief financial officer ("CFO"), Gong (Michael) Chen. Mr. Chen is stepping down to pursue other interests and responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Chen for his time with the Company.

The Company has initiated a process to identify a new director and CFO and will update the market once a new director and CFO has been identified.

On behalf of the Board,

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

John A. Versfelt
20 Sixth Street, New Westminster, BC V3L 2Y8
604-527-8146; Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Credent Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615674/Credent-Capital-Corp-Announces-Director-Officer-Resignation

