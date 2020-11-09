Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2020 Q3 Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 /Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV: MJS)(FRA:MJT) reports its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the same period that are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and www.majesticgold.com. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.9 million, from the sale of 8,301 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,677 per ounce, an 97% increase compared to $7.1 million in revenue for the 2019 comparative fiscal quarter, from the sale of 5,524 ounces, at an average realized gold price of $1,280 per ounce;

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 9,235 6,273 25,147 20,352 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 8,635 5,870 23,351 18,730 Gold sold (ozs) 8,301 5,524 23,354 19,437 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,677 $ 1,280 $ 1,601 $ 1,284 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 549 593 587 632 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 741 870 788 868 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 650 838 706 777 Financial data Total revenues $ 13,919,283 $ 7,069,970 $ 37,400,555 $ 24,959,524 Gross profit (2) 7,772,322 2,264,854 18,994,913 8,080,472 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8,544,158 2,987,418 21,068,226 10,438,089 Net income 4,726,768 1,756,827 11,273,105 4,446,165 Net income attributable to shareholders 3,193,175 1,331,447 7,545,311 3,000,480 Basic and diluted gain per share 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash $ 19,462,370 $ 23,918,724 Total assets 117,110,981 98,682,737 Total current liabilities 27,952,453 24,395,468

See "Additional Non-IFRS Financial Measures" on pages 14-15 in the Company's MD&A. "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.majesticgold.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward‐looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Such statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when, and if, a project is actually developed.

In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

While these forward‐looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

