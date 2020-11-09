  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Following Merger Agreement

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:DVN +15.97% NYSE:WPX +15.1%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Devon Energy Corp. ("Devon" or the "Company") (NYSE: DVN) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On September 28, 2020, Devon announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine with WPX Energy, Inc. ("WPX"). In connection with the proposed business combination, Devon plans to issue approximately 290 million shares of common stock to WPX's shareholders, who are expected to own 43% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Devon's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the transaction as structured is fair to Devon's shareholders.

Devon shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/devon-energy-corp/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-investigation-of-devon-energy-corp-dvn-following-merger-agreement-301169228.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)