Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: CRM -0.33% ZI -10.42%

Investment company Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: CRM,
  • Sold Out: ZI,

For the details of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kirkoswald+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 23,250 shares, 72.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 4,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 5,375 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2.



