Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys Baidu Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells BorgWarner Inc, Woodward Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Banco Santander Mexico SA, sells BorgWarner Inc, Woodward Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, NICE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: BIDU, BAH, GSK, NTR, FCN, IBN, IPG, BKNG, HAIN, ORCL, GOLD, BSMX, SABR, VREX,

BIDU, BAH, GSK, NTR, FCN, IBN, IPG, BKNG, HAIN, ORCL, GOLD, BSMX, SABR, VREX, Reduced Positions: BWA, WWD, INOV, EXPE, IPGP, MRK, FMX, ALV, CCJ, NICE, MORN, PBI, CRTO, PI, KAI,

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 8,752,120 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 17,816,023 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,202,101 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 6,485,876 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 2,890,915 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.82%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,202,101 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $102.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 335,399 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2118.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,807 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 24.52%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 5,115,387 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Woodward Inc by 96.89%. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $87.54, with an estimated average price of $80.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 16,000 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 34.51%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 2,936,775 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 26.43%. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 117,200 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in NICE Ltd by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46. The stock is now traded at around $239.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 7,897 shares as of .

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 26.88%. The sale prices were between $2.4 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. still held 117,000 shares as of .