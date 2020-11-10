HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Walmart Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PVH Corp

Investment company HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Walmart Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PVH Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Republic Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 937,650 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.91% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 287,860 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 161,575 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 197,715 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.84% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 391,344 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $207.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 937,650 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 67.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 97,164 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 601.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,209 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,098 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,089 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2414.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of .

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05.