ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, eBay Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp

San Diego, CA, based Investment company ClariVest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, eBay Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, FedEx Corp, Lowe's Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 789 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, FDX, ZM, TSLA, DKS, EA, TENB, TTC, RARE, FIZZ, WSC, SITE, CWH, RPM, LPX, HTLD, ZG, MMSI, SRNE, SAM, SAIA, IRTC, SWBI, CRWD, TREX, BLKB, NET, SHEN, FEYE, LMNX, VIR, CX, OSTK, MRTX, YETI, UMH, COHU, CNDT, HOFT, HOME, DVAX, ATNI, CLNE, ZZF, VEDL, TRUE, USAK, 56N, USCR, USX, TRTN, MIK, HHR, EXTN, DOCU, EAF, SPOT, CMBM, MBIN, PCSB, DGX, ANDE, BLK, CAT, DXC, CNO, ESCA, GBX, HOLX, INFO, JEF, LINC, MKSI, MGIC, NOV, PEIX, LL, RS, SLGN, SXI, STLD, STC, HLIO, TVTY, WERN, WST, GEF.B, HOMB, PGTI, PRIM, JAZZ, TGH,

NFLX, FDX, ZM, TSLA, DKS, EA, TENB, TTC, RARE, FIZZ, WSC, SITE, CWH, RPM, LPX, HTLD, ZG, MMSI, SRNE, SAM, SAIA, IRTC, SWBI, CRWD, TREX, BLKB, NET, SHEN, FEYE, LMNX, VIR, CX, OSTK, MRTX, YETI, UMH, COHU, CNDT, HOFT, HOME, DVAX, ATNI, CLNE, ZZF, VEDL, TRUE, USAK, 56N, USCR, USX, TRTN, MIK, HHR, EXTN, DOCU, EAF, SPOT, CMBM, MBIN, PCSB, DGX, ANDE, BLK, CAT, DXC, CNO, ESCA, GBX, HOLX, INFO, JEF, LINC, MKSI, MGIC, NOV, PEIX, LL, RS, SLGN, SXI, STLD, STC, HLIO, TVTY, WERN, WST, GEF.B, HOMB, PGTI, PRIM, JAZZ, TGH, Added Positions: EBAY, AMD, LOW, ETSY, GNRC, QRVO, QCOM, VRTX, INFY, AKAM, ENV, BLDR, XLRN, EXLS, OLLI, IRWD, CHE, FGEN, CRL, IIVI, SAIL, POOL, SPWH, ACIW, LGIH, MPWR, FICO, APPS, PLXS, EFA, KDMN, SEM, BGS, JHG, DNLI, BJ, KOD, ACWI, FLWS, AEIS, FORM, ENS, TEVA, PZZA, BBY, SPXC, REGN, KALA, FCX, UE, DHR, CMCO, CCEP, MEDP, KO, AN, CBTX, XFOR, CCMP, CECE, CUE, AVRO, AMNB, CVET, MEIP, SGEN, ZIOP, PRSC, OC, CENTA, ORCL, NVAX, CNR, MS, CCS, SLCA, BERY, RC, NRZ, CSTM, BMCH, HL, HWKN,

EBAY, AMD, LOW, ETSY, GNRC, QRVO, QCOM, VRTX, INFY, AKAM, ENV, BLDR, XLRN, EXLS, OLLI, IRWD, CHE, FGEN, CRL, IIVI, SAIL, POOL, SPWH, ACIW, LGIH, MPWR, FICO, APPS, PLXS, EFA, KDMN, SEM, BGS, JHG, DNLI, BJ, KOD, ACWI, FLWS, AEIS, FORM, ENS, TEVA, PZZA, BBY, SPXC, REGN, KALA, FCX, UE, DHR, CMCO, CCEP, MEDP, KO, AN, CBTX, XFOR, CCMP, CECE, CUE, AVRO, AMNB, CVET, MEIP, SGEN, ZIOP, PRSC, OC, CENTA, ORCL, NVAX, CNR, MS, CCS, SLCA, BERY, RC, NRZ, CSTM, BMCH, HL, HWKN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMT, BABA, AMZN, V, FISV, MRK, TSM, MA, COST, CPB, CBRE, CNC, CPRT, UNH, INTC, JD, GOOGL, GOOG, PYPL, HD, MU, SNPS, NTES, VIPS, AMX, TMO, AMGN, CRM, AU, BMY, URI, TER, AZO, FIS, WMT, ATVI, TGT, IBN, KLAC, NVDA, TXN, EEM, CVS, LLY, HDB, PG, VEEV, ADBE, VALE, GPN, LRCX, MCK, BIDU, DPZ, LEN, PPBI, ITGR, PHM, KEYS, SAFM, ZBH, AVGO, FTNT, CARR, AAP, AWR, BK, CMI, DHI, LSCC, NOC, KDP, SSNC, BAH, FLT, SFM, SAFE, KAMN, LH, EC, BBD, GS, IMMU, MET, OMCL, SSB, VEC, GMS, PODD, TMHC, SAIC, CHCT, LITE, CMC, GIII, UFPI, AUY, VRTS, FB, PFSI, AEL, RDY, EGP, FRME, FBC, HAIN, NUVA, SNX, XPER, WIT, GLDD, ACM, PBR.A, IOVA, SPSC, PLOW, IPHI, LPLA, ABBV, CWEN.A, SYNH, BOX, PRSP, ACCO, AMKR, OZK, BIG, BKH, CACI, CRAI, CIR, DAR, DECK, EGO, EPC, EFSC, FCN, GBCI, GTN, INO, NSIT, JBL, SR, LAD, MEI, NWPX, RDN, RUSHA, SPTN, STMP, SF, TKR, UCBI, VLY, VECO, WDFC, GTS, INBK, OPI, STAG, CUBI, SRC, IBTX, DOC, IRT, OGS, RBB, CNNE, AAON, ABM, AMN, HCKT, AMAT, BDSI, CVBF, COLB, OVV, FSS, FISI, FLIC, ROCK, GFF, GPI, HR, HUBG, KELYA, LHCG, LCI, MDU, MANT, MTW, MTZ, MTX, NTCT, NJR, NWE, PDCO, CDMO, TPC, PCH, POWI, PBH, PRGS, PWR, RNST, RGEN, SYBT, SANM, SMTC, SKYW, SWX, RGR, SYNA, THC, TXRH, TBBK, THS, VSEC, WAFD, WCC, WABC, INT, VNDA, POR, EBS, KBR, AIMC, GRBK, AROC, TITN, FOR, SBRA, VAC, BCEI, COOP, GMRE, TPH, HASI, MUSA, OMF, VSTO, BLD, SMPL, ADNT, BHF, MCB, LBC, KTB, ACAD, HRTX, T, ALG, ALXN, AMWD, ANGO, ANIK, AIT, ARNA, ARWR, BAC, BSTC, BCRX, EPAY, BMTC, CEVA, CSGS, CVCO, CLS, CNOB, CVCY, CI, C, CGNX, CYH, CPSI, CXW, CYTK, XRAY, DXCM, EBIX, EME, EEFT, EXAS, PFC, GATX, HRB, HMSY, HALL, HALO, HBIO, HBNC, MTCH, TT, IMKTA, IIIN, JCOM, JKHY, KRNY, KR, FSTR, LBAI, LAWS, LMT, MHO, MGPI, HZO, MMS, VIVO, MSEX, MITK, MOH, NLS, NBIX, NXST, OIS, ZEUS, ASGN, OSUR, OMI, PFSW, PTC, PTEN, PRFT, PKI, PII, POWL, PFBI, RDNT, QDEL, SGMO, SEE, SRE, SMED, SLAB, SSD, SJI, SWN, TECH, TPX, INVA, MTEM, UCTT, UNFI, OLED, UTI, OSPN, WASH, WTS, ANTM, WFC, WTBA, WWW, WEX, SENEA, CSBR, NEO, KOP, LQDT, EDU, LDOS, CPRX, CSIQ, FOLD, ENSG, OESX, EBSB, OPBK, AGNC, JBT, CLW, CALX, JKS, GNMK, RP, WD, HCA, MX, RYI, SXC, HZNP, HMST, FBHS, RDUS, RXN, QLYS, RH, APAM, ECOM, PTCT, FATE, GLYC, XNCR, ALLY, CBAY, MBUU, DRNA, EGRX, IBP, KN, NAVI, FFWM, RYAM, TMST, WMS, HQY, ADVM, KE, NVRO, PRAH, COLL, BKI, NTRA, KHC, KURA, RGNX, MYOK, AFI, EVBG, ELF, FLGT, FRTA, ICHR, SGH, HMI, EQH, IIIV, DOMO, ALLK, PRVB, SVMK, ALLO, PLAN, AVTR, DT, REYN, PPD, SCZ,

AAPL, MSFT, AMT, BABA, AMZN, V, FISV, MRK, TSM, MA, COST, CPB, CBRE, CNC, CPRT, UNH, INTC, JD, GOOGL, GOOG, PYPL, HD, MU, SNPS, NTES, VIPS, AMX, TMO, AMGN, CRM, AU, BMY, URI, TER, AZO, FIS, WMT, ATVI, TGT, IBN, KLAC, NVDA, TXN, EEM, CVS, LLY, HDB, PG, VEEV, ADBE, VALE, GPN, LRCX, MCK, BIDU, DPZ, LEN, PPBI, ITGR, PHM, KEYS, SAFM, ZBH, AVGO, FTNT, CARR, AAP, AWR, BK, CMI, DHI, LSCC, NOC, KDP, SSNC, BAH, FLT, SFM, SAFE, KAMN, LH, EC, BBD, GS, IMMU, MET, OMCL, SSB, VEC, GMS, PODD, TMHC, SAIC, CHCT, LITE, CMC, GIII, UFPI, AUY, VRTS, FB, PFSI, AEL, RDY, EGP, FRME, FBC, HAIN, NUVA, SNX, XPER, WIT, GLDD, ACM, PBR.A, IOVA, SPSC, PLOW, IPHI, LPLA, ABBV, CWEN.A, SYNH, BOX, PRSP, ACCO, AMKR, OZK, BIG, BKH, CACI, CRAI, CIR, DAR, DECK, EGO, EPC, EFSC, FCN, GBCI, GTN, INO, NSIT, JBL, SR, LAD, MEI, NWPX, RDN, RUSHA, SPTN, STMP, SF, TKR, UCBI, VLY, VECO, WDFC, GTS, INBK, OPI, STAG, CUBI, SRC, IBTX, DOC, IRT, OGS, RBB, CNNE, AAON, ABM, AMN, HCKT, AMAT, BDSI, CVBF, COLB, OVV, FSS, FISI, FLIC, ROCK, GFF, GPI, HR, HUBG, KELYA, LHCG, LCI, MDU, MANT, MTW, MTZ, MTX, NTCT, NJR, NWE, PDCO, CDMO, TPC, PCH, POWI, PBH, PRGS, PWR, RNST, RGEN, SYBT, SANM, SMTC, SKYW, SWX, RGR, SYNA, THC, TXRH, TBBK, THS, VSEC, WAFD, WCC, WABC, INT, VNDA, POR, EBS, KBR, AIMC, GRBK, AROC, TITN, FOR, SBRA, VAC, BCEI, COOP, GMRE, TPH, HASI, MUSA, OMF, VSTO, BLD, SMPL, ADNT, BHF, MCB, LBC, KTB, ACAD, HRTX, T, ALG, ALXN, AMWD, ANGO, ANIK, AIT, ARNA, ARWR, BAC, BSTC, BCRX, EPAY, BMTC, CEVA, CSGS, CVCO, CLS, CNOB, CVCY, CI, C, CGNX, CYH, CPSI, CXW, CYTK, XRAY, DXCM, EBIX, EME, EEFT, EXAS, PFC, GATX, HRB, HMSY, HALL, HALO, HBIO, HBNC, MTCH, TT, IMKTA, IIIN, JCOM, JKHY, KRNY, KR, FSTR, LBAI, LAWS, LMT, MHO, MGPI, HZO, MMS, VIVO, MSEX, MITK, MOH, NLS, NBIX, NXST, OIS, ZEUS, ASGN, OSUR, OMI, PFSW, PTC, PTEN, PRFT, PKI, PII, POWL, PFBI, RDNT, QDEL, SGMO, SEE, SRE, SMED, SLAB, SSD, SJI, SWN, TECH, TPX, INVA, MTEM, UCTT, UNFI, OLED, UTI, OSPN, WASH, WTS, ANTM, WFC, WTBA, WWW, WEX, SENEA, CSBR, NEO, KOP, LQDT, EDU, LDOS, CPRX, CSIQ, FOLD, ENSG, OESX, EBSB, OPBK, AGNC, JBT, CLW, CALX, JKS, GNMK, RP, WD, HCA, MX, RYI, SXC, HZNP, HMST, FBHS, RDUS, RXN, QLYS, RH, APAM, ECOM, PTCT, FATE, GLYC, XNCR, ALLY, CBAY, MBUU, DRNA, EGRX, IBP, KN, NAVI, FFWM, RYAM, TMST, WMS, HQY, ADVM, KE, NVRO, PRAH, COLL, BKI, NTRA, KHC, KURA, RGNX, MYOK, AFI, EVBG, ELF, FLGT, FRTA, ICHR, SGH, HMI, EQH, IIIV, DOMO, ALLK, PRVB, SVMK, ALLO, PLAN, AVTR, DT, REYN, PPD, SCZ, Sold Out: CSCO, MPW, SYK, RTX, MRCY, IR, FMX, MNTA, SWS, ESPR, OTIS, HAE, MINI, PRNB, PD, CCOI, IRBT, AGYS, CWT, ITRI, SJR, UDR, GMED, EPZM, DHT, HAS, VIAV, CNXN, KRA, NXPI, ENPH, REXR, SRCE, AVA, CRK, CNX, BAP, EXC, ISBC, JBSS, MTG, RAD, SLM, SEAC, SMSI, UTL, PRTS, WPRT, NPTN, BHR, PFNX, ATEX, VAPO, FXI, AZZ, ADS, AVB, BAX, BPFH, VIAC, CPT, COF, PRDO, CVX, CRUS, DISCA, DUK, ESS, XOM, FNF, FE, FRO, GES, EHC, HRC, HFC, KMB, MAN, NRG, NTUS, ORI, PRGO, RVSB, SKX, TJX, UFI, HAYN, ALLT, NBSE, PM, IVR, STNG, CMRE, CXP, SNR, ALTA, HWM, HUD, IHRT, IJR, XLF, XLI,

For the details of ClariVest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarivest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,890,520 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 991,712 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,514 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 306,106 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 116,303 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,446 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,468 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $413.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,020 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,350 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 159,535 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $116.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,994 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 318808.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 507,064 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 916944.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 247,602 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 163690.32%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 101,550 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 682.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 144,766 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 1457083.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 87,431 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 194.55%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 88,189 shares as of .

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.