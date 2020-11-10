Morse Asset Management, Inc Buys Health Catalyst Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Avalara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

Investment company Morse Asset Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Health Catalyst Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, NextEra Energy Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Avalara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morse Asset Management, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Morse Asset Management, Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HCAT, ERIC, GOLD, NET, BERY, SQ, MRVL, TENB, IDXX, MDT, CRWD, CCI, ZTS, LGIH, TDOC, PFE, CCC, CRNC, DKNG, VIRT, AMAT, HZNP, EBAY, IIPR, IRM,

HCAT, ERIC, GOLD, NET, BERY, SQ, MRVL, TENB, IDXX, MDT, CRWD, CCI, ZTS, LGIH, TDOC, PFE, CCC, CRNC, DKNG, VIRT, AMAT, HZNP, EBAY, IIPR, IRM, Added Positions: XPO, NEE, NEM, FB, LVMUY, DHI, CAT, NFLX, LRCX, AMZN, VRTX, ABT, VEEV, CMI, AKAM, SHW, HON, URI, NXPI, NOW, JNJ, CHGG, MA, NVDA, ISRG, CTAS, BABA, EL, LIN, DG, MDB, ACN, AMD, UNH, TSM, AZO, SEDG, NKE, AVGO, BX, NDAQ, SE, KLAC, BMY, ADBE, APO, AON, FNV, WPC, ICE, EVA, EXPD,

XPO, NEE, NEM, FB, LVMUY, DHI, CAT, NFLX, LRCX, AMZN, VRTX, ABT, VEEV, CMI, AKAM, SHW, HON, URI, NXPI, NOW, JNJ, CHGG, MA, NVDA, ISRG, CTAS, BABA, EL, LIN, DG, MDB, ACN, AMD, UNH, TSM, AZO, SEDG, NKE, AVGO, BX, NDAQ, SE, KLAC, BMY, ADBE, APO, AON, FNV, WPC, ICE, EVA, EXPD, Reduced Positions: DIS, INTC, BA, SDGR, AU, TSLA, AXP, DOCU, LMT, MU, LAZ, LHX, MSFT, TMO, GOOGL, XOM, GS, CVX, PG, V,

DIS, INTC, BA, SDGR, AU, TSLA, AXP, DOCU, LMT, MU, LAZ, LHX, MSFT, TMO, GOOGL, XOM, GS, CVX, PG, V, Sold Out: AVLR, VLO, HQY, RTX, COUP, STOR, TER, MPC, ASML, AVAV, JPM, OKTA, TXG, SCHW,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,064 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 76,004 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,212 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,873 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,860 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,610 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 127,450 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,245 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,940 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $99.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,037 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 93.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,820 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 358.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,275 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.29 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $93.03. The stock is now traded at around $109.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 206.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 217.05%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of .

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41.