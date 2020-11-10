  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Morse Asset Management, Inc Buys Health Catalyst Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Avalara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: XPO +3.01% NEE -0.28% NEM -3.13% LVMUY +5.21% CAT +5.91% NFLX -8.59% HCAT +0% ERIC +0.25% GOLD -6.82% NET +0.16% BERY +0.99%

Investment company Morse Asset Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Health Catalyst Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, NextEra Energy Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Avalara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp, HealthEquity Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morse Asset Management, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Morse Asset Management, Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morse Asset Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morse+asset+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morse Asset Management, Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,064 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 76,004 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,212 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,873 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,860 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,610 shares as of .

New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 127,450 shares as of .

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,245 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,940 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $99.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,037 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 93.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,820 shares as of .

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 358.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,275 shares as of .

Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.29 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $93.03. The stock is now traded at around $109.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of .

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 206.77%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of .

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 217.05%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of .

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morse Asset Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Morse Asset Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morse Asset Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morse Asset Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morse Asset Management, Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)