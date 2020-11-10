  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Match Group Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: CHD -6.27% PFE +7.69% IAC -2.4% MTCH +3.52%

Investment company OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of 2020Q3, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 274 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opseu+pension+plan+trust+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 60,584 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 59,342 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 79,734 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 28,427 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 36,322 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,045 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,050 shares as of .

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of .

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.



