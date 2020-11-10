OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Match Group Inc

Investment company OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of 2020Q3, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 274 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: WMT, MRK, VZ, TGT, CHD, COST, INTC, BAX, GILD, JNJ, PFE, BIIB, D, JPM, ABT, CME, ECL, EXC, HUM, MDT, PNC, ANTM, DG, T, EL, KMB, NKE, IAC, CSCO, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, NEE, GOOGL, HD, ITW, MDLZ, PEP, PG, STE, SYY, TDY, CHTR, PSX, ACN, A, ALL, BMY, CNC, DLTR, EW, LLY, XOM, MNST, HRL, MKTX, SPGI, ODFL, BKNG, ROK, ROST, SYK, TMO, TYL, UHS, VRSN, WFC, YUM, TEL, V, CB, PLD, AFL, AKAM, DOX, AMGN, ACGL, ATO, AZO, BAC, BSX, CDNS, CERN, CVX, CL, COO, CPRT, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DOV, ETN, EIX, EMR, ESS, EXPD, FAST, GS, IEX, TT, INTU, JNPR, LEN, LOW, MKC, MTD, NDAQ, NTAP, ES, ORCL, PPG, PEG, REGN, SHW, SNPS, TECH, VAR, WAT, ZBH, MA, LDOS, BX, FTNT, HII, XYL, ZTS, BURL, ANSS, BLK, CAT, FMC, FDS, HST, JBHT, MET, MU, MSFT, TAP, MS, MYL, PCAR, PKG, PKI, PRU, TJX, WDC, CMG, BR, VMW, AWK, FBHS, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: RMD, ZM, LRCX, NXPI, QCOM, TER, FNF, CLX, CHKP, BF.B, ROKU, ALNY, SJM, PEAK, AMZN, TIF, AAPL, VFC, QRVO, CTXS, CTAS, KEYS, SYF, SUI, MOH, RJF, REG, EPAM, FRC, SGEN, SWKS, SNA, TRV, L, TROW, TTWO, MASI, GWW, ZBRA, CINF, FFIV, RE, PRGO, GRMN, HAL, HSIC, HSY, COG, HPQ, HBAN, BMRN, KLAC, LKQ, MTB, AMAT, MCK, Y, ADBE, BWA, CBRE, BXP, CDW, UDR, ARE, PODD, ETFC, WHR, WY, FICO, NLOK, JCI, RF, O, NTRS,
- Sold Out: MTCH,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with CHD. Click here to check it out.
- CHD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CHD
- Peter Lynch Chart of CHD
For the details of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opseu+pension+plan+trust+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 60,584 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 59,342 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 79,734 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 28,427 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 36,322 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,045 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,050 shares as of .Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of .Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund. Also check out:
1. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund keeps buying