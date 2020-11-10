Rothschild Asset Management Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Rothschild Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cirrus Logic Inc, BlackRock Inc, First Horizon National Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Rothschild Asset Management Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOW, CRUS, FHN, PY9, PE, FTDR, IPHI, PGNY, MIK, ASIX, KHC, ATUS, CF,

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 930,627 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.35% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,307,781 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.47% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,090,208 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,073 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.59% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 453,356 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.52%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 245,543 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $62.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 431,371 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,710,507 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 817,656 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,988,762 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 487,492 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5793.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 620,095 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 167.15%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $666.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,946 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 216.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,610,599 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $31.7, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,069,909 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,510,960 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 409,163 shares as of .

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ICF International Inc. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $37.52, with an estimated average price of $32.28.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99.