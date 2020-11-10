Rothschild Asset Management Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Rothschild Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cirrus Logic Inc, BlackRock Inc, First Horizon National Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Rothschild Asset Management Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LOW, CRUS, FHN, PY9, PE, FTDR, IPHI, PGNY, MIK, ASIX, KHC, ATUS, CF,
- Added Positions: BMY, BLK, HRTX, RXN, TKR, FANG, HST, AXTA, GLUU, WSFS, CNOB, TCF, KSS, MGY, UCBI, SBCF, ELY, EPAY, QCRH, MAN, UFPI, HOMB, PBF, ZTS, AGNC, PTCT, STE, ARR, FOLD, UFPT, LH, HBNC, HFC, EMR, CACI, BK, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, PG, GOOGL, VZ, JPM, CIEN, BAC, LLY, PWR, FB, BBY, V, ON, JNJ, UNH, CI, MRK, ITRI, MDT, TMO, DIS, PDM, KMB, ABBV, DTE, AMT, CVX, DUK, TGT, ADBE, HON, WLTW, Y, AEP, KSU, SNPS, HIG, PHM, ABT, ALL, ABC, COP, MLM, MTZ, STT, TFC, OPCH, DRI, PH, LIN, AVGO, BXP, DISCA, NOC, LDOS, BA, CERN, LRCX, STZ, MU, HZNP, MDLZ, MGLN, SNBR, SWKS, VRTX, RH, BSX, CRL, HUN, SPSC, AZO, LHX, SCHW, CMCSA, DKS, PLD, ATVI, SPXC, XEL, GNRC, BJ, APD, BKH, HMN, VIAV, LAD, PEP, POR, SYNH, USFD, CSCO, FCN, HIW, HRC, ICE, NTGR, PRU, SWX, QLYS, AMED, AEO, AMWD, BRK.B, CAT, EOG, RE, EXAS, THG, HELE, INTC, ISBC, J, LAMR, MMSI, MAA, NBIX, SLAB, GRA, WERN, ZBRA, VG, JAZZ, RP, AL, BPMC, PFGC, AVYA, T, BHLB, FR, AJRD, HSC, TT, IONS, JCOM, KBH, LMT, MKSI, EGOV, ORCL, RDN, TRV, TFX, TXT, UNF, WAL, AIMC, CATM, TWO, BEAT, HPP, PSX, FGEN, TWNK, LW, AXP, ARNA, BJRI, DLX, NPO, ELS, EEFT, BCOR, ORI, WRK, LSI, WTFC, OC, CXO, BLMN, ICPT, SEAS, ESPR, BOX, AQUA, AMN, LHCG, SAIA, SKYW, IOVA, RVNC, BSIG, IWD, ATSG, ATRC, CMC, LIVN, EME, ENS, GBCI, LXP, NUVA, NUAN, ARGO, PNFP, PCH, SASR, SANM, SIGI, SCI, DK, KALU, TRS, NFBK, ADUS, AMPH, STAG, DOOR, ACHC, VAC, QTS, NXRT, NSA, PETQ, HTH, A, ADC, CE, DE, DRH, EFSC, FBNC, GPK, HD, ITT, OSBC, SSB, UCTT, WSM, AAN, DAN, MYRG, FIBK, KN, SPY,
- Sold Out: ETFC, ICFI, AVNT, IBKC, ATGE, CSOD, ARMK, ECOL, WPX, RARE, VSH, ONB, BIIB, RHP, PSB, OSIS, ROG, VRNT, CENTA, AZZ, DBI, EPC, POST, CAC, HUBB, DEI, LULU, NXPI, XRAY, RNG, AEE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 930,627 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.35%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,307,781 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.47%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,090,208 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,073 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.59%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 453,356 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.52%
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 245,543 shares as of .New Purchase: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $62.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 431,371 shares as of .New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,710,507 shares as of .New Purchase: Avient Corp (PY9)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 817,656 shares as of .New Purchase: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,988,762 shares as of .New Purchase: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 487,492 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5793.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 620,095 shares as of .Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 167.15%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $666.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,946 shares as of .Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 216.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,610,599 shares as of .Added: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $31.7, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,069,909 shares as of .Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,510,960 shares as of .Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 409,163 shares as of .Sold Out: E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16.Sold Out: ICF International Inc (ICFI)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ICF International Inc. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.41.Sold Out: Avient Corp (AVNT)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.Sold Out: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $37.52, with an estimated average price of $32.28.Sold Out: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99.
