  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brooktree Capital Management Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells PAR Technology Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: IAC -2.4% CMI -0.03% IBM +2.74% UNP +4.17% OHI +18.04% WU +4.13% CPRI +8.22%

Investment company Brooktree Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells PAR Technology Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Brooktree Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooktree+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 399,070 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.85%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,693 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.83%
  3. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 137,338 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.61%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,739 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.12%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,837 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,235 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)