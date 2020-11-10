Brooktree Capital Management Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells PAR Technology Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Brooktree Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells PAR Technology Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Brooktree Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC,

IAC, Reduced Positions: PAR, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IBKR, JNJ, BRK.B, GD, INTC, DXC, MA, ADS, MCD, PFE, PG, PEP, LLY, HEI, ABBV, JEF, BLK, HON, JPM, LMT, ABT, CSCO, CVET, SPGI, LRCX, MMM, NVS, KO, FITB, SJM, MRK, VRSK, MNRO, TMO, FBHS, RTX,

PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 399,070 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,693 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.83% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 137,338 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,739 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,837 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86%

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,235 shares as of .

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93.