MEMBERS Trust Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Merck Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc

Investment company MEMBERS Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cisco Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, sells Merck Inc, AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc, BP PLC, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 102 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APD, FDX, PM, GOOG, OTIS, BSV, IAU, IWV, VIG,

APD, FDX, PM, GOOG, OTIS, BSV, IAU, IWV, VIG, Added Positions: VTV, IGSB, IEFA, IEMG, SPY, IJH, IJR, SHY, AGG, VCIT, SPSB, VUG, VBK, IJJ, STPZ, MSFT, VZ, CSCO, BMY, AAPL, IWR, LQD, DIS, TGT, HON, AMGN, CVX, CMCSA, COP, ED, COST, D, DUK, NEE, UNH, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MCD, PEP, PG, SO, MMM, RTX,

VTV, IGSB, IEFA, IEMG, SPY, IJH, IJR, SHY, AGG, VCIT, SPSB, VUG, VBK, IJJ, STPZ, MSFT, VZ, CSCO, BMY, AAPL, IWR, LQD, DIS, TGT, HON, AMGN, CVX, CMCSA, COP, ED, COST, D, DUK, NEE, UNH, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MCD, PEP, PG, SO, MMM, RTX, Reduced Positions: MRK, T, PFE, WMT, SBUX, NVDA, LMT, IBM, XOM, IWB, AMZN, ADBE, IEI, IPAC, IEF, IWD, EFA, ABBV, VGK, NSC, NKE, MRO, HD, KO, CAT, BA, ABT,

MRK, T, PFE, WMT, SBUX, NVDA, LMT, IBM, XOM, IWB, AMZN, ADBE, IEI, IPAC, IEF, IWD, EFA, ABBV, VGK, NSC, NKE, MRO, HD, KO, CAT, BA, ABT, Sold Out: BP, TFC, LOW,

For the details of MEMBERS Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 7,526,289 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 946,662 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 2,587,402 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 2,060,270 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,768,094 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $208.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,017 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $312.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 766 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,763 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,382 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,896 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,012 shares as of .

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.