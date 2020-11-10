National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

New York, NY, based Investment company National Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 900 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ITB, ASML, ANGL, HPE, STNE, MTCH, IWN, RNET, ARKK, HYS, BBY, CNOB, EA, NLOK, WST, MASI, SEDG, RUN, NIO, SPAQ, IPOB, SJNK, USHY, ABMD, AMP, BSX, CDNS, CHE, GGG, MGM, MKTX, MTH, MTD, OHI, PENN, PBI, RGEN, ROK, POOL, WPM, TDY, TTC, TD, PHYS, NXPI, ENPH, APAM, HASI, ATHM, CCD, BLD, SAIL, KLR, PLMR, BNTX, 4Q01, FTA, FXD, ARE, AZPN, BBBY, BELFB, SAM, CNI, DKS, HST, LEG, LXP, MITK, NTRS, NUAN, SCI, SF, TPX, VECO, WYNN, MHN, JQC, EVT, UTF, HTGC, ULTA, OCSL, PMT, PSLV, COOP, PNR, DOC, HMHC, MIK, MTBC, VSLR, BOXL, MIME, MEDP, COUP, PLYM, SPCE, SE, VICI, AVLR, SONO, HCAC, PTON, AIO, IAC, PLTR, DES, HYD, IYT, USIG, VIS, XRT, SAN, GNW, SIRI, LLNW, GPL, AMRS, ALDX, ZDGE, CKPT, EYEN, MOGU,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMT, BABA, IVV, COST, TTD, LRCX, RNG, VUG, PYPL, PODD, V, PANW, MTUM, GLD, VTV, JNK, NVDA, VIG, HD, PFF, JNJ, XLK, BMY, IBM, LLY, NOW, LQD, NFLX, PFE, PG, TSM, VCSH, ADBE, JD, IEFA, IGM, VB, VGT, TMO, VZ, WMT, IWP, VOO, VOT, NEE, MCD, NKE, UNH, CMG, AVGO, PAYC, EFA, ITOT, TIP, VBK, VEA, VWO, HON, JPM, MDT, QCOM, CRM, UNP, ZTS, BYND, CWB, ESGU, IVW, SHY, CTXS, MRK, VXRT, PEP, VRTX, LULU, FTNT, VEEV, GOOG, BIV, IGSB, GBIL, IEMG, IWO, SPY, VBR, VLUE, VNQ, VOE, T, AKAM, GSK, LOW, TXN, DIS, MA, MSCI, EPAM, DOCU, BSV, IBB, MOAT, XLY, CVS, CMCSA, CCI, DHI, EPD, EL, NSC, TER, TMUS, DAL, BX, SHOP, OKTA, ATXI, LYFT, UBER, MWK, CHWY, DDOG, BLV, EEM, EFG, EMLP, ESGE, GOVT, HYLB, IJH, IJR, IVE, IWF, JKE, VMBS, ALXN, BA, CSX, CVX, CSCO, CLX, KO, DLR, DD, EMR, EQIX, FDX, FISV, KR, LMT, MAS, NEM, NOC, REGN, RMD, ROP, SNY, SBUX, SYY, TGT, XEL, FCT, HZNP, CDW, CHGG, TDOC, MRNA, CRWD, AMCR, LVGO, DKNG, AGG, BNDX, FTEC, FVD, GDX, IGOV, IXN, MDY, MGK, MGV, MUB, PSK, SHYG, SPIP, SPTS, SPYG, USMV, VHT, VPL, VPU, XAR, XLC, XLF, XLI, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AMD, AMED, AXP, ARCC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, VIAC, CMS, CAH, CCL, CAT, LUMN, CI, C, CL, COP, DHR, ETN, EW, ERJ, EXAS, XOM, F, GIS, LHX, HIG, HL, IDXX, TT, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MCK, MPW, MS, NTES, NVS, INSG, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PAAS, BKNG, DGX, RSG, SHW, SPTN, SYK, SUI, UBS, USB, UL, URI, WM, ZBRA, VVR, HQH, CII, ETW, TEL, MELI, MAIN, AGI, PM, STWD, GNRC, FIBK, GM, FRC, FLT, APO, DNKN, CG, ABBV, TWTR, KEYS, ZTO, ALC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, BND, CIBR, DGRO, DON, FDN, FTCS, FXH, GLTR, HACK, IAGG, IHI, IXJ, IYG, IYR, JKF, MGC, NEAR, NOBL, PGF, QTEC, ROM, SCHA, SCHM, SCHZ, SLV, SLY, SPYV, SRLN, SUSA, VCIT, VGK, VIOG, VO, VOOG, VXF, XLP, MMM, CB, A, ALB, MO, IEP, ABC, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, ABR, AZO, TFC, BIO, CBRE, CMCL, CSWC, ADMP, SCHW, CDE, ABEV, STZ, GLW, CS, CREE, CMI, XRAY, DRI, DE, DEO, DLB, DPZ, DOV, EMN, ECL, ENB, EFX, EXC, M, FE, FCX, GD, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, MNST, HAS, HPQ, HBAN, INFO, IMGN, INO, INTU, IRM, IONS, JCI, KEY, TGTX, MAR, MET, MU, NOK, ES, ORI, NHLD, PPG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PLUG, LIN, RJF, ROST, SBAC, SMG, STX, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, STT, SNPS, TRI, TSCO, RIG, UPS, VFC, VTR, VOD, WPC, GWW, WBA, WFC, WWD, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, OPK, USAS, ET, CIK, GAB, RQI, NRO, PFN, KYN, IGD, GPM, ETY, BR, PNNT, AWP, CHW, AWK, AXU, BUD, OMER, VRSK, DG, ST, VUZI, LYB, IHD, KMI, NGL, NMFC, FBIO, SPLK, PDI, SUN, GHY, MIE, IQV, KPTI, RVNC, CGC, OR, NOMD, SYNH, APLE, GNL, ACV, KHC, AQMS, HLI, SILV, ENIC, SITE, FTV, CRSP, IIPR, RA, AFIN, NDRA, MBIO, COLD, ZS, TLRY, FSLY, ZI, AGZ, BKLN, CFA, CSM, DVY, EMB, FEM, FIVG, FLOT, FTSL, FV, IAU, ICLN, ICVT, IDV, IGF, IGV, IJJ, IUSV, IWD, IWR, IYW, JPST, LMBS, MINT, MJ, PGX, PTLC, QYLD, RPG, RYT, SCHD, SCHF, SCHH, SCHX, SDY, SPXU, SUB, VDC, VEU, VFH, VNLA, VONE, VV, VXUS, XME,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, MDYG, XLU, IJT, REZ, INTC, VLO, ZM, DIA, CME, D, DUK, FBT, SPLV, SQ, HDV, QQQ, APD, AJG, PFL, WHF, BILI, DOW, FIXD, ADSK, BP, BAC, BRK.B, CIEN, GE, ITW, JBLU, LH, NYCB, NVAX, PKI, SPG, TRV, TJX, WHR, MYJ, HYT, BTG, APPS, KKR, BCX, VER, SNAP, PINS, WORK, ACWV, BIL, FTC, IWM, OEF, TLT, USO, XLV, ALL, AMRN, AEP, AMAT, BK, BCS, BAX, BMRN, BXP, CCMP, COF, CLF, CTSH, CPRT, LOAN, FCEL, ICE, KLAC, LYV, MAC, MRVL, NEPH, NJR, NUE, PRU, PEG, RCL, RDS.A, SLB, SGEN, SWK, TROW, GL, X, OLED, ANTM, WDC, WMB, MHD, PMM, EVV, NVG, NXJ, GLV, EOI, GGN, ETV, CBLI, EXG, AOD, TWO, SRNE, AGNC, GNT, IBIO, WFCPL.PFD, SVM, WKHS, XXII, STK, CHTR, OXLC, APTS, APTV, GWRE, PSX, OCSI, BRG, FSK, ROKU, XFLT, GH, YETI, IGIB, DBEF, EFAV, EFV, FDD, FPE, FPX, ICF, IFV, IJK, ITA, IYY, MBB, PBE, PBW, PSI, PSJ, PTF, SCHG, SCHP, SMH, VIOO, VYM, XBI, XLB, XLE,
- Sold Out: DXCM, TEAM, WING, AON, AXSM, FXL, GAN, LDOS, EQH, BHK, PAGS, WDAY, AVB, AYX, GRAF, PING, IEI, JKK, PHO, XMLV, XT, ASMB, FCN, MTB, PXD, TOT, CLM, NRZ, OXY, GOGO, RF, NKLA, RNR, VGSH, FAST, TBIO, BNY, GPAQ, NHS, FRSX, HEAR, VMW, CIM, EMO, SCYX, BHAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of National Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,174 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,724 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 187,492 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,335 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 568,905 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,608 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,475 shares as of .New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $406.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,470 shares as of .New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 108,515 shares as of .New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,569 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $137.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,071 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 223,724 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 85,207 shares as of .Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 107.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $237.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 68,246 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,300 shares as of .Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $761.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,501 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 87.34%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $365.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,840 shares as of .Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $96.73, with an estimated average price of $88.04.
