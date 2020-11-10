Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys Marriott International Inc, MetLife Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, KeyCorp

Investment company Wedgewood Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, MetLife Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Investors Inc . As of 2020Q3, Wedgewood Investors Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 51,842 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,658 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,837 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 6,075 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 5,979 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,742 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $388.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 625 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3143.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $165.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of .

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.