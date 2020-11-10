Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Baxter International Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Wells Fargo, Amazon.com Inc, Medtronic PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Baxter International Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Altria Group Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 567 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFC, MDT, UN, CSX, KO, PKI, DISCK, MCD, TRU, CONE, FDX, SON, SBUX, COR, AZEK, DIS, ORI, EXPE, HIW, MXIM, LANC, EPRT, RACE, LHX, TWLO, AMD, PANW, CALM, MPW, PAYC, FNF, SXT, BNS, CDNS, RY, STLD, SQ, BGNE, MNST, CHWY, AGCO, NWL, STC, EVTC, HUBS, CNC, CTRN, EDU, NOW, PLYM, AMSF, ENB, EEFT, NTAP, NEM, WM, AY, CABO, ANSS, SPGI, PII, ROST, EIG, CTRE, NSA, AVTR, DISH, TT, APTV, ROKU, DOW, FOUR, VCEL, ABT, AXS, PB, AVGO, NTRA, ACIA, COUP, OFC, PACW, UDR, RTX, WRI, EHTH, IPGP, PY9, QTWO, OLLI, GRMN, KRC, PSB, WRK, GEO, CXO, TRNO, CZR, CZR, CZR, FIVE, MSGS, ADSW, REYN, CUZ, XOM, JNPR, LBTYA, VFC, EXLS, CATM, CTVA, CARR, ALNY, MTOR, BRO, LUMN, FSS, FWRD, GGG, GTN, HE, KLIC, MLI, NWN, OMC, TLK, SMG, WCN, WWD, XLNX, FOLD, KMI, KURA, IIIV, AMTD, ATR, BLK, FELE, HIBB, NOC, PENN, RDN, SPB, MLCO, LULU, ENV, ACHC, BCC, ITCI, TSLX, SNAP, FND, PSN, AKRO, SLQT, AWR, AIV, BXS, BLFS, BHC, BRC, CFFN, UFS, FCX, TGNA, IP, JKHY, OSIS, PFE, NTR, STL, RJF, TSN, UAA, FTS, WMGI, VC, GMED, KPTI, SNDX, MIME, IRTC, APLS, SPOT, SWI, SNOW, NLY, ASB, MFA, MNR, TAC, GNMK, MIK, BSIG, RRR, ADNT, AA, KNSA, DTIL, ORCC, CLF, KEY, PLAB, VIV, PBR.A, TROX, MNRL, NXTC, ASX, ZIOP, CPRX, OSMT,
- Added Positions: CCI, AMZN, EL, HR, NKE, TGT, ELS, STZ, LOW, GS, ABBV, BG, GOOG, SYF, LBRDK, ADI, HD, ANTM, ADC, BBL, TMUS, FR, EXC, GIS, PH, CCK, MCK, AFL, ACGL, EQR, PPG, ZBH, BABA, TFC, EGP, APAM, HTA, VOYA, INVH, EHC, SR, PDM, ATVI, A, HUM, PEP, VOD, ESRT, GLPI, ANDE, DD, KSS, LB, MRK, ALLY, FISV, KNX, PACB, IRT, SYNH, AVT, EWBC, TPX, AZO, CMA, LEA, BSX, GL, KEYS, EQH, AKAM, ENS, HOLX, JPM, ONB, RLI, KDP, PRPL, BYD, BRKR, EXP, WELL, OC, UE, MGP, VALE, MSFT, NFLX, OHI, PZZA, SAIA, GRA, G, GRFS, JD, BKI, PLNT, GRWG, NVT, Y, BIIB, CEO, CW, FCFS, F, LOPE, ST, STAG, VER, OEC, RETA, OTIS, AIG, FHN, LIN, RNR, LUV, WY, DG, SSNC, FB, JRVR, GDDY, SE, GH, AFG, BDSI, HTLD, LH, ODFL, RPT, SNV, VMI, WAB, WABC, SATS, IGT, INN, IQV, ESI, VIRT, UNVR, ASH, BIO, CPB, LCII, ENTG, FICO, MKL, ARGO, PRGS, TCF, WASH, WDC, TRIL, CCXI, STWD, BWXT, AAT, AGIO, KN, SAGE, ADVM, NOMD, AXTA, HGV, HLNE, SNDR, CADE, MRSN, IAA, PPD, ABCB, ABC, BCPC, CCEP, HALO, HUBG, ISBC, JBL, KRNY, KIM, MGRC, MLAB, FIZZ, NYT, OFIX, PRFT, PGR, THS, SCU, GMAB, FATE, ESNT, OUT, ALDX, FFWM, DNLI, CNST, ARVN, CCC, ATRS, CMCO, AVDL, FLEX, HSTM, NAV, ON, IOSP, PAYX, AUPH, AGNC, AGRO, CSOD, ARCO, BCOV, ISEE, NAVI, XENE, SOI, SURF, GOSS, STSA, GFL,
- Reduced Positions: BAX, ADM, GPN, MDLZ, BMY, NXPI, LHCG, QRVO, PYPL, WDAY, ITT, TSM, TJX, ADBE, CRL, TEL, IEX, DAR, PEAK, DOV, MET, TWST, CRWD, MOH, NUVA, RNG, CNNE, MU, HZNP, SPLK, FTV, IIPR, DELL, C, PFG, SMPL, SJR, MSCI, AVLR, ACM, DFS, MRTX, EV, HUN, CUBE, VRSK, PINS, CB, CI, QCOM, PODD, HCA, CTLT, BK, VRNS, Z, CHNG, ACC, ETFC, IDA, KSU, MT, MS, NVDA, SRC, BPMC, AEO, EA, EVRG, NVRO, ATUS, AXNX, ARNA, DXCM, MRVL, SBNY, CFX, RCKT, INOV, INSP, VRT, BMRN, GWPH, MDB, CP, TGTX, PBCT, PRGO, PCH, BKNG, MOS, AKBA, HOME, KTB, BRP, AMRN, DRH, WYNN, KKR, IPHI, IMVT, HTH, BCRX, NVR, STM, TOL, WBA, WLTW, TMHC, CSTM, WVE, BALY, VNTR, NVST, RGEN, TIMB, BGCP, LBTYK, RCM, ATRA, SGRY, MYOV,
- Sold Out: PG, MO, MA, NEE, UNP, DGX, WMT, MCO, INTC, BXP, FIS, REXR, PTC, KHC, VMW, MMC, LII, SBAC, GWW, QTS, SAFM, AVB, TU, CFG, AVY, ORCL, SGEN, CIEN, NVS, AMAT, DLR, UHS, MAS, LMT, PPL, DLTR, DCI, MNTA, CLX, POST, VIAV, TRV, COF, RBC, BIDU, MLM, NATI, WRB, FAF, CBOE, INFO, K, MKSI, ORLY, SIRI, WSO, GM, T, YUM, LPLA, BERY, SAM, GOOGL, LVS, AMGN, AAPL, RE, IMMU, WDR, WTS, AGR, VICI, CNP, FHI, ITW, CHTR, RXN, EXAS, REGN, RHI, TDY, PSX, WEN, ARMK, TDOC, DOCU, BDX, BEN, ICE, LRCX, OLED, ARES, CZR, PFGC, ATH, DHR, GEF, AVNT, RF, SRE, SWKS, BA, EXEL, CLGX, NP, NXST, BPOP, SPXC, WPC, WSM, COWN, AMPH, ZGNX, FLT, SHOP, RPD, VVV, AQUA, FOXA, 6SJA, EAT, BXMT, JACK, MYL, AIMC, DRNA, ALE, AIZ, BMO, LLY, ERIC, NBIX, PNM, PSA, SLGN, SCCO, EXPI, BRX, DEA, FCPT, TEAM, PLAN, BRKS, BC, CF, CCU, BAP, HNI, LNC, ROK, STX, SMTC, SO, SCL, RGR, VMC, WINA, WGO, WWE, POR, MWA, WYND, BIP, CYRX, IRWD, YY, AXSM, CWK, YETI, AZZ, AMT, SCHW, CNMD, DHI, DE, DISCA, NOK, TNC, TPL, CIT, ENTA, HASI, PTCT, STAY, MOMO, BJ, DDOG, TECK, LNTH, KALV, WBT, AXL, FBP, NYCB, GAIN, CLDT, SELB, ETRN, WPG, VRAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 104,465 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,351 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.58%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 50,562 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,806 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 31,647 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 889.28%
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 196,539 shares as of .New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,845 shares as of .New Purchase: Unilever NV (UN)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 62,149 shares as of .New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $88.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 46,501 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,676 shares as of .New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,154 shares as of .Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 889.28%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $161.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 31,647 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 149.58%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3143.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,351 shares as of .Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 365.18%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $246.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,896 shares as of .Added: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 909.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 114,999 shares as of .Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 631.96%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 26,702 shares as of .Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 792.48%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,304 shares as of .Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 84.48%. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 7,032 shares as of .Reduced: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 94.78%. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 4,500 shares as of .Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 61.78%. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 35,191 shares as of .Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 90.76%. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $193.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 1,733 shares as of .Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 47.05%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 49,743 shares as of .Reduced: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 65.13%. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC still held 7,993 shares as of .
