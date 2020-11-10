Wade G W & Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, Wells Fargo, Total SE

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells MetLife Inc, Wells Fargo, Total SE, Black Stone Minerals LP, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wade G W & Inc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, TAK, DDOG, SIVB, PINS, CHD, NSC, TY, AVGO, IBB, IEMG, MJ,

BLK, TAK, DDOG, SIVB, PINS, CHD, NSC, TY, AVGO, IBB, IEMG, MJ, Added Positions: NEE, CSCO, BND, GLD, IP, IEF, MFC, QQQ, IVV, PFE, CVS, VEA, XLK, DIS, FDX, GIS, XOM, LQD, VOO, BRK.B, IJR, XLC, MRNA, ZM, ZS, NTNX, GOOG, V, IGSB, VOD, NLOK, SYK, IWD, PFF, MRK, LMT, IBM, VIG, IAU, VTI, UNP, PYPL, BABA, AEG, TRV, CRM, REGN, NKE, NFLX, MDLZ, HUM, F, COST, CMCSA, ADP, AXP,

NEE, CSCO, BND, GLD, IP, IEF, MFC, QQQ, IVV, PFE, CVS, VEA, XLK, DIS, FDX, GIS, XOM, LQD, VOO, BRK.B, IJR, XLC, MRNA, ZM, ZS, NTNX, GOOG, V, IGSB, VOD, NLOK, SYK, IWD, PFF, MRK, LMT, IBM, VIG, IAU, VTI, UNP, PYPL, BABA, AEG, TRV, CRM, REGN, NKE, NFLX, MDLZ, HUM, F, COST, CMCSA, ADP, AXP, Reduced Positions: WFC, AAPL, SHY, DLN, SO, MSFT, VNQ, IWN, USMV, T, DVY, SPY, TLT, BRK.A, WMT, ZTS, TSLA, IWP, IWB, HUBS, FB, IDV, WM, WBA, AAXN, STT, QCOM, IWO, IWS, DUK, CVX, ES, BA, DLR, AMGN, JPIN, KMB, DES, DON, XLF, MDY, VWO, LRCX, ALL, BMY, CLX, DRI, DPZ, EMR, GE, GSK, DHS, LOW, MCD, NVDA, TMO, UNH, EBAY, QQQX, DELL,

WFC, AAPL, SHY, DLN, SO, MSFT, VNQ, IWN, USMV, T, DVY, SPY, TLT, BRK.A, WMT, ZTS, TSLA, IWP, IWB, HUBS, FB, IDV, WM, WBA, AAXN, STT, QCOM, IWO, IWS, DUK, CVX, ES, BA, DLR, AMGN, JPIN, KMB, DES, DON, XLF, MDY, VWO, LRCX, ALL, BMY, CLX, DRI, DPZ, EMR, GE, GSK, DHS, LOW, MCD, NVDA, TMO, UNH, EBAY, QQQX, DELL, Sold Out: MET, TOT, BSM, RJF, OTIS, ABMD, CME, CTXS, VLO, MPC, PTON, BSV, DWM,

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,189,213 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 639,265 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLN) - 694,785 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 299,004 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 453,133 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $666.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,936 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,965 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,128 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,754 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $332.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 335.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 166,592 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 471.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 261,918 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 248,453 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 110,706 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 254,559 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 601,008 shares as of .

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $6.66.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $72.6.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.