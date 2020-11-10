Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Aon PLC, Morgan Stanley, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Aon PLC, Morgan Stanley, Nutrien, Accenture PLC, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Pool Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSI, AON, MS, NTR, ACN, AXTA, UNVR, IAA, RBA, DXC, CZR, BSIG, SPXC, CZZ, FFXDF,

MSI, AON, MS, NTR, ACN, AXTA, UNVR, IAA, RBA, DXC, CZR, BSIG, SPXC, CZZ, FFXDF, Added Positions: ENTG, LW, CVX, FAF, CMI, MTRN, ON, ORI, LPLA, PFGC, ESI, TRN, MASI, LKQ, FSS, SSD, HUBB, CCOI, PE, VST, AMZN, IWN, OTIS, EBS, MA, EA, ATH, GPI, CR, NVT, SWCH, PRAH, SBGI, UNP, FCN, WSC, CYBR, BLDR, AME, OSK, ONTO, TSEM, TXN, LYB, TKR, SAIA, FN, FB, RGA, FCFS, TGNA, LNTH, MC, HCA, UNH, SHW, BR, RNG, RUSHA,

ENTG, LW, CVX, FAF, CMI, MTRN, ON, ORI, LPLA, PFGC, ESI, TRN, MASI, LKQ, FSS, SSD, HUBB, CCOI, PE, VST, AMZN, IWN, OTIS, EBS, MA, EA, ATH, GPI, CR, NVT, SWCH, PRAH, SBGI, UNP, FCN, WSC, CYBR, BLDR, AME, OSK, ONTO, TSEM, TXN, LYB, TKR, SAIA, FN, FB, RGA, FCFS, TGNA, LNTH, MC, HCA, UNH, SHW, BR, RNG, RUSHA, Reduced Positions: ROP, ABBV, VIRT, SR, WPM, LSTR, TMO, WTS, PXD, KNX, JNJ, HOLX, EPD, SWI, FIS, MTG, STAG, AWI, KOS, NDAQ, FISV, ARMK, GPN, BRC, AMN, SIGI, SGMS, NVMI, AEE, CONE, DLTR, CNC, EVRG, TMX, BAH, ASGN, CHKP, NXST, CCK, NSIT, A, UNF, MMI, KEYS, BFAM, ALG, BRKR, CACI, AY, GATX, CSTM, IQV, CCMP, TCF, ARES, AJG, ALL, STZ, COO, CWK, MKSI, MMS, NTB, LNT, LAUR, SYF, ADI, RJF, ALLE, AVY, ESNT, CDW, NRZ, CMS, DG, LOPE, PACW, IWS,

ROP, ABBV, VIRT, SR, WPM, LSTR, TMO, WTS, PXD, KNX, JNJ, HOLX, EPD, SWI, FIS, MTG, STAG, AWI, KOS, NDAQ, FISV, ARMK, GPN, BRC, AMN, SIGI, SGMS, NVMI, AEE, CONE, DLTR, CNC, EVRG, TMX, BAH, ASGN, CHKP, NXST, CCK, NSIT, A, UNF, MMI, KEYS, BFAM, ALG, BRKR, CACI, AY, GATX, CSTM, IQV, CCMP, TCF, ARES, AJG, ALL, STZ, COO, CWK, MKSI, MMS, NTB, LNT, LAUR, SYF, ADI, RJF, ALLE, AVY, ESNT, CDW, NRZ, CMS, DG, LOPE, PACW, IWS, Sold Out: SCHW, QCOM, POOL, SWX, THG, IART, FBHS, ARCC, RMBS, FELE, WSO, FRME, FBNC, BCO, AIN, HUN, BRK.B, OEF, BKR, ES, ATR, RDN, RTX, MCO, ADS,

For the details of VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+nelson+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,017,674 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 65,080 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% Facebook Inc (FB) - 776,554 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 1,381,328 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 253,546 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $170.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 950,484 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $192.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 529,531 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,763,346 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,958,240 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $240.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 321,331 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,647,040 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 183.58%. The purchase prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,230,983 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 161.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,227,929 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 5030.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 709,496 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 56.38%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,694,738 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 10345.28%. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 138,400 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Materion Corp by 272.00%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 677,775 shares as of .

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.08 and $74.15, with an estimated average price of $66.82.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $89.1 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $99.34.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $43.33 and $51.72, with an estimated average price of $47.56.