Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Red Rock Resorts Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Red Rock Resorts Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Alphabet Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, SG Blocks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc owns 238 stocks with a total value of $861 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 6,404,219 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 348.22% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 340,964 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.59% Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 1,679,376 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 432,534 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 145,712 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.36%

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 1,679,376 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 441,098 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 223,355 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BioSig Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $7.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 256,629 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,116 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,940 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 348.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 6,404,219 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 933.23%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 20,489 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 74.59%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 340,964 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 79.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 316,755 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 115.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,001,705 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 181.76%. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $455.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 43,552 shares as of .

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SG Blocks Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.99.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $290.86 and $336.82, with an estimated average price of $315.26.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.