O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys LGI Homes Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Towne Bank, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, CarGurus Inc, Liberty Latin America

Investment company O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc (Current Portfolio) buys LGI Homes Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Towne Bank, Aon PLC, Pfizer Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, CarGurus Inc, Liberty Latin America, GCI Liberty Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc. As of 2020Q3, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,125 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 40,160 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 21,408 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 39,613 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 56,700 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 35,270 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,042 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $192.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 133.14%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 331,940 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.93 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in The Joint Corp by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of .

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.