HNP Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, HNP Capital LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 383,815 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.61% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 443,528 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.84% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 215,896 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.11% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 201,230 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 810.91% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 28,999 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.29%

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 53,871 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,766 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,399 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 810.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 201,230 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 383,815 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 270.45%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 31,462 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 117,639 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.64%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 413.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 55,920 shares as of .

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.