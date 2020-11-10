Lucia Wealth Services, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Wells Fargo

Investment company Lucia Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Crown Castle International Corp, Icon PLC, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lucia Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lucia Wealth Services, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACA, CVCO, FWRD, SYKE, FSK, DLS, EW, XLY, MDLZ, TSLA,
- Added Positions: PHYS, MRK, JNJ, VTI, MSFT, TOTL, HSY, CCI, CRM, TTWO, ICLR, CYBR, KMB, BABA, ADBE, AKAM, ADP, BR, GOOG, LMBS, SPTL, IBM, K, JNK, BMY, VIAC, FB, AAPL, BIL, BRK.B, FISV, CERN, SPY, INCY, IQV, AON, ACN, LOW, NTES, MDT, ZNGA, NVO, MKC, CLX, VRTX, SWKS, LULU, YNDX, PYPL, AMAT, CB, CMG, DIS, DLR, ABT, AVGO, AFL, XLK, UPS, INTC, ICE, LMT, SPGI, SCPL, ABBV, XLP, NOC, PFG, ADI, CSCO, NEE, AMZN, HD, HON, INTU, O, TJX, TGT, UNP, RTX, WPC, KKR, XLV, XLU, AMGN, XLF, BA, LLY, GOOGL, UNH, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: DVY, FTC, SPDW, MDYG, FVD, GWX, EWX, VUG, SDY, FLRN, VEA, VMBS, SLYV, SRE, VIG, IVV, VWO, T, SCHX, VGIT, QQQ, AFIN, VZ, JPM, XOM, COST, GLD, SBUX, MCD, CMCSA, KO, MMM, VYM,
- Sold Out: FS5A, WFC, BNDX, QDF, IAU, GSK, NAC, IVW, SLV,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Lucia Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lucia+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lucia Wealth Services, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 191,956 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,722 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,559 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 157,753 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 689,859 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of .New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,054 shares as of .New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLS)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $61.22, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.22 and $211.39, with an estimated average price of $190.71. The stock is now traded at around $190.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of .New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.31 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,779 shares as of .New Purchase: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of .Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 628,282 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,571 shares as of .Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $161.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,956 shares as of .Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,376 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of .Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $159.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of .Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.Sold Out: FLEXSHARES TRUST (QDF)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Lucia Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lucia Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lucia Wealth Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lucia Wealth Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lucia Wealth Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lucia Wealth Services, LLC keeps buying