Shaker Financial Services, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Putnam Premier Income Trust, John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund, Sells Source Capital Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Shaker Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Putnam Premier Income Trust, John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund, Central Securities Corp, sells Source Capital Inc, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shaker Financial Services, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 27,169 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 749.03% Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) - 356,878 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 255,387 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.16% Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund (JTD) - 346,426 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17% Tri-Continental Corp (TY) - 169,258 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.19%

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 513,435 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 84,370 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 222,162 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 128,931 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 147,668 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 81,158 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 749.03%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 27,169 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 234,031 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 345.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 242,577 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 150,934 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income by 335.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 205,695 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Universal Trust by 112.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 361,227 shares as of .

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $36.14.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.97.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.84.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The sale prices were between $11.16 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.79.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $13.31.