Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, JPMorgan Chase, Sells American International Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, Middlesex Water Co

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Mcrae Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, JPMorgan Chase, Omnicom Group Inc, Southern Co, sells American International Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, Middlesex Water Co, Tiffany, nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SWKS, GLD, LUMN, NFLX,

SWKS, GLD, LUMN, NFLX, Added Positions: JPM, OMC, SO, KEYS, BMY, USB, HD, JNJ, IBM, VZ, Y, VIAC, HON, COST, INTU, T, MCD, ED, CVX, RTX, MRK,

JPM, OMC, SO, KEYS, BMY, USB, HD, JNJ, IBM, VZ, Y, VIAC, HON, COST, INTU, T, MCD, ED, CVX, RTX, MRK, Reduced Positions: PYPL, MSFT, LBAI, LOW, NUAN, CRNC, ZBRA, FB, WSM, INTC, TFC, TIF, PWR, NVT, WDAY, DHR, KMI, CB, IVV, PFE, XOM, XYL, HPI, WM, IJH, IJR, MSGS, KO, CSCO,

PYPL, MSFT, LBAI, LOW, NUAN, CRNC, ZBRA, FB, WSM, INTC, TFC, TIF, PWR, NVT, WDAY, DHR, KMI, CB, IVV, PFE, XOM, XYL, HPI, WM, IJH, IJR, MSGS, KO, CSCO, Sold Out: AIG, COP, MSEX, ABEV,

For the details of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcrae+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 98,925 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,272 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 97,927 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 68,510 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 118,115 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 28,406 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 435 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 287.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,196 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 135,385 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Co by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,264 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of .

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $59.64 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51.