Courier Capital Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, Courier Capital Corp owns 276 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, EFAV, SCHW, FBHS, VO, SIZE, NVDA, TSM, XT, VIG, MINT, ZTS, TEL, A, SWK, SO, MOG.A, MCHP, SJM, EQIX, DOV, CDNS, AMP, BX, QRVO, KEY, V9G,

Added Positions: IVW, IJK, VCSH, IJJ, BSCM, BSCL, MTB, DFE, VBR, IWN, IJT, BSCK, NEE, SPYV, STIP, IJS, IJR, VTV, SYK, CLX, XLV, TMO, IWR, BND, WY, WMT, VZ, UNH, TRV, QQQ, MCD, GOOGL, FDX, ECL, AZN, ABBV, TIP, VB, IEMG, IEFA, ZBH, ADBE, ALL, AMAT, BIIB, BA, ED, DHR, GIS, QCOM, DWM, PM, AMPE, FB, T, PYPL, KHC, AGG, DEM,

Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, SPYG, CVX, EFA, FEZ, IWM, IYR, IFGL, IJH, RTX, OTIS, PEP, CARR, AMGN, IVE, IWO, SPY, CSCO, JNJ, PRU, MMM, XOM, INTC, EEM, FLOT, FLRN, IXN, ABT, AMZN, DD, ETN, MSFT, CRM, LSI, DIS, GOOG, SPSB, XMLV, AIG, BRK.B, C, MDT, MRK, ORCL, LIN, V, IGSB, SJNK, USMV, VGK, VWO, XBI, XLK, PLD, APD, AXP, AMT, ADP, BP, BBY, CVS, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, DEO, GE, HSBC, HSY, HD, HON, IBM, ITW, KMB, LRCX, LMT, PFE, SLB, SU, TGT, TXN, TOT, UL, UNP, UPS, VLO, WM, WFC, WHR, DOW, EEMV, IWB, IWF, MDY, NEAR, SPDW, VTI, XLU, XSLV, AVY, BK, CI, COST, DHI, D, EMR, FISI, GSK, NFG, NVS, DGX, VFC, RDS.B, LDOS, CTVA, BIV, IWS, SPLV, SRLN, TDTT, VUG, VYM,

Sold Out: AMTD, AZO, BSV, CNI, VEA, VMBS, VOE, CTG,

ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 1,370,167 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.80% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 138,368 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,514 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 323,235 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 185,232 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 255,467 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,558 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,694 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $80.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,463 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $191.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 603 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 273.80%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 1,370,167 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 279.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 246,203 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 258.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 81,614 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 123,798 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 199.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 186,281 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 173,385 shares as of .

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.