Courier Capital Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: IVW -0.62% IJK +0.66% VCSH -0.04% IJJ +5.56% BSCL +0% BSCM -0.14% VNLA -0.04% EFAV +0.96% SCHW +9.31% FBHS -9.17% VO +1.22%

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, Courier Capital Corp owns 276 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COURIER CAPITAL CORP
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 1,370,167 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.80%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 138,368 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.04%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,514 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 323,235 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 185,232 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 255,467 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,558 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,694 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $80.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,463 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $191.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,209 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 603 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 273.80%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 1,370,167 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 279.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 246,203 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 258.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 81,614 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJJ)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 123,798 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 199.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 186,281 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 173,385 shares as of .

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Sold Out: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.



