Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys Teck Resources, Norfolk Southern Corp, General Motors Co, Sells Nikola Corp, Moderna Inc, Translate Bio Inc

Investment company Key Square Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teck Resources, Norfolk Southern Corp, General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Lennar Corp, sells Nikola Corp, Moderna Inc, Translate Bio Inc, PG&E Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Square Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Key Square Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TECK, NSC, GM, DHI, LEN, CMI, HD, FCX, F, JBHT, EQT, ALK,
- Added Positions: DISH,
- Sold Out: NKLA, MRNA, TBIO, PCG, EEM, AAL, X, COMM,
For the details of Key Square Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+square+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Key Square Capital Management LLC
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 3,197,390 shares, 47.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,564,859 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 70,461 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Motors Co (GM) - 426,558 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 103,108 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.16%. The holding were 1,564,859 shares as of .New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $230.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 70,461 shares as of .New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 426,558 shares as of .New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 103,108 shares as of .New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 92,633 shares as of .New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 33,611 shares as of .Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.Sold Out: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.
