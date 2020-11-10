Viridian Ria, Llc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pinterest Inc, Sells Wix.com, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pinterest Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Wix.com, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Zoom Video Communications Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLRN, VTIP, PINS, SPLG,

FLRN, VTIP, PINS, SPLG, Added Positions: VB, VO, IVE, MTUM, SHV, VUG, BRK.B, GOOGL, V,

VB, VO, IVE, MTUM, SHV, VUG, BRK.B, GOOGL, V, Reduced Positions: SHOP, IJR, SPY, ZM, MDY, MSFT, VWO, XLP, IWR, IEFA, RWJ, BIL, SCHX, COUP, IVV, OKTA, VTV, AMGN, IEMG, IVW, NVDA, VV,

SHOP, IJR, SPY, ZM, MDY, MSFT, VWO, XLP, IWR, IEFA, RWJ, BIL, SCHX, COUP, IVV, OKTA, VTV, AMGN, IEMG, IVW, NVDA, VV, Sold Out: WIX, TEAM, DXJ, ELR, XLU,

VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 797,715 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 85,951 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 390,693 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 114,706 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 427,560 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 163,144 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 97,931 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,807 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,759 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.