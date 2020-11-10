  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Viridian Ria, Llc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pinterest Inc, Sells Wix.com, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Zoom Video Communications Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: VB +3% MTUM -2.9% FLRN +0.03% VTIP +0.12% PINS -10.8% SPLG +1.29% WIX -11.28% TEAM -5.38% DXJ +5.27% XLU +1.86% ELR +0%

Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pinterest Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Wix.com, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Zoom Video Communications Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
  1. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 797,715 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 85,951 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 390,693 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 114,706 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 427,560 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 163,144 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 97,931 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,807 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,759 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Viridian Ria, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DXJ)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC. Also check out:

1. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)