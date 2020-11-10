Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Travelers Inc

Investment company Citizens National Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Adobe Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Newmont Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Travelers Inc, Zoetis Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens National Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q3, Citizens National Bank Trust Department owns 117 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, CTSH, TJX,

NOC, CTSH, TJX, Added Positions: NOW, ADBE, ICE, NEM, AVGO, AEP, JNJ, NEE, MSFT, PEP, AMGN, ETN, MDT, DGRW, PSX, PM, PFE, GOOG, HON, IGV, TMO, STZ, DIS, AMAT, EFAV, PXD, QCOM, UNP, TGT, DEO, VOO, IAU,

NOW, ADBE, ICE, NEM, AVGO, AEP, JNJ, NEE, MSFT, PEP, AMGN, ETN, MDT, DGRW, PSX, PM, PFE, GOOG, HON, IGV, TMO, STZ, DIS, AMAT, EFAV, PXD, QCOM, UNP, TGT, DEO, VOO, IAU, Reduced Positions: RTX, ADP, D, ZTS, CVX, CSCO, DAL, V, SBUX, LOW, VLO, WFC, XOM, DOW, INTC, FISV, MLPI,

RTX, ADP, D, ZTS, CVX, CSCO, DAL, V, SBUX, LOW, VLO, WFC, XOM, DOW, INTC, FISV, MLPI, Sold Out: TRV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,060 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,122 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,672 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 58,368 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,983 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $301.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 57.45%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $501.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $471.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,880 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $375.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 155.17%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of .

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.