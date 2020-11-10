Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Sells National Vision Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, New York Times Co

Investment company Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Target Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, sells National Vision Holdings Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, New York Times Co, Clorox Co, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LOW, BJ, TGT, DHI, ACAM, GMHI, GHIV, PRPL, LOAK, LAD, FND, DKS, EPRT, SCPL, GME, DKNG, CPAA, DFPH, TMHC, CHGG, FEAC,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, WW, MCD, CHWY, BC, NDLS, AZEK, GO, CBIO,
- Sold Out: EYE, ATVI, NYT, CLX, CONE, MUSA, GMHIU, GHIVU, EQIX, EXPCU, DLTR, REAL, NFINU, FPAC, CPAAU, DFPHU, FRG, CHAPQ, FEAC.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.
- National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 1,709,430 shares, 58.61% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 100,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 20,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 70,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Montage Resources Corp (MR) - 637,817 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Gores Metropoulos Inc (GMHI)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $39.66, with an estimated average price of $34.77.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $43.75.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.Sold Out: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $111.8 and $142.63, with an estimated average price of $132.
